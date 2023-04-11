 
Tuesday Apr 11 2023
Princess Charlotte keeps ‘watchful’ eye over Prince Louis at key event

Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Princess Charlotte is making sure that her little brother Prince Louis keeps away from mischief, with a new video from the royal Easter Sunday service showing how she now keeps a ‘watchful’ eye on him.

Sunday marked King Charles’ first Easter as the monarch as he led senior royal family members to the service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids front and center of the ceremony.

The service also marked Prince Louis’ first Easter Sunday service appearance, and it seemed as though his sister, Princess Charlotte, made sure to keep an eye on him after his shenanigans at the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year in June.

The young prince was the picture of regality in a suit jacket with blue shorts and a matching blue tie, and held tightly onto his mother Kate’s hand as he walked in.

As Louis appeared nervous and bit his lip, Charlotte seemingly sprung into big sister-mode, instinctively turning around to check up on Louis, and the moment didn’t go amiss by royal enthusiasts.

Talking about the sweet moment on Twitter, one royal fan said, “Sisterly love! She is so proud of little Louis,” while another wrote, “Princess Charlotte watches her little bro, it reminds me of the Platinum Jubilee last year.”

Others pointed out how Princess Charlotte was ‘keeping an eye on her brother’, and ‘looking back to check on him’, with one also noting how it was ‘such a normal family moment.’

