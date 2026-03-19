Katie Price heads for cosmetic procedures with Lee Andrews after Dubai reunion

Katie has previously undergone multiple cosmetic procedures.

Katie Price reunited with her new husband, Lee Andrews, in Dubai on Wednesday, where the couple headed straight to a cosmetic clinic to undergo treatments.

Despite the ongoing reginal tensions, Katie was eager to meet Lee as she was spotted at Gatwick Airport on Tuesday ahead of her trip.

The glamour model, 47, and Lee, 43, initially tied the knot in January just weeks after meeting, before holding a second, legal ceremony in February – much to the shock and concern of fans and family, due to rumours of Lee being a scammer.

Upon arriving in Dubai, the couple appeared to waste no time, heading directly straight to a clinic for cosmetic touch-ups.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday afternoon, Lee faced the camera while covered in numbing cream as he said:

'Hello so here we are – this is not AI. We are actually here to fix a few things. When I say fix, I mean enhance! 'So today we are going to fix the nose and fix the chin. And look like a brand new penny!'

He then panned the camera to Katie and Lee shouted: 'Look who it is!'

In the next clip, Katie was seen undergoing filler and Botox injections.

For the unversed, Katie has previously undergone multiple cosmetic procedures.

Referring to her forehead she said: 'So we've had the funny lines killed, but I will look like that one day', she added.

This comes after Katie revealed that her children and family have yet to meet her new husband, Lee Andrews.

Speaking to presenters Susana and Ed Balls on Good Morning Britain on Monday about her shotgun wedding, Katie shared:

'They have all seen him on FaceTime. For me to introduce him to the kids, I won't be introducing them to him yet because I want to get to know him more myself.

The interview followed the reality star teasing her appearance on the ITV daytime show on Sunday evening.