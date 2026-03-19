Tom Holland sparks speculation as he steps out ringless amid marriage buzz

Tom Holland may have been celebrating a “brand new day,” but fans were left with brand new questions.

The 29-year-old Marvel star lit up the Empire State Building at sunrise on March 18 to unveil the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Yet while his fresh energy and sharp look caught attention, one detail stole the spotlight: Holland’s bare ring finger.

This came just days after stylist Law Roach fueled speculation by declaring that Holland and longtime love Dune 3 actress had already tied the knot.

Zendaya herself has been leaning into bridal-coded fashion, donning all-white ensembles, including a Vivienne Westwood gown, paired with a gold wedding band alongside her dazzling 5-carat engagement ring.

But Holland’s absence of a wedding band has fans wondering: Is the couple married, or is the rumor mill running ahead of reality?

Adding to the intrigue, Zendaya finally broke her silence during a cheeky appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 16.

When asked about the online frenzy surrounding her supposed nuptials, she laughed off the speculation, “Really? I haven’t seen any of that.”

Her playful dismissal only deepened the mystery, leaving audiences unsure whether she was deflecting or deliberately keeping their private life under wraps.

The actress has long emphasized her desire to protect her relationship from the spotlight.

She told The Mirror earlier this year, “Neither of us want to hide and not live our lives… but the parts that are in our control, we fiercely protect.”

Still, Zendaya hasn’t shied away from praising Spider-Man: Brand New Day actor as both a partner and a co-star.

Speaking about their upcoming project The Odyssey, she gushed: “I might be a little biased, but he is not only my favorite person, he is also my favorite person to work with.”

For now, the couple’s love story remains a tantalizing puzzle with Zendaya flaunting bridal glamour, Holland stepping out ringless, and fans caught between whispers of a secret wedding and the possibility of a carefully guarded romance.