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Ryan Gosling reacts to viral NFL meme that won't die

Ryan Gosling gives rare insight into his funniest career moment

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 19, 2026

Ryan Gosling reacts to viral NFL meme that won&apos;t die
Ryan Gosling reacts to viral NFL meme that won't die

Some jokes fade. This one? Absolutely refuses.

Ryan Gosling is finally addressing the NFL meme that’s followed him for over two decades – and honestly, he’s taking it better than most would.

Appearing on the New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, Gosling didn’t try to dodge the joke tied to his role in Remember the Titans. Instead, he leaned all the way in.

"It doesn't matter what I accomplish in my life... there'll always be someone saying, 'Never forget he's a liability at corner,'" he said, smiling.

If you know. You know.

For years, football fans have clung to that one storyline – Gosling’s struggling cornerback getting burned on defense – and somehow turned it into a permanent part of NFL internet culture. Oscar nominations? Box office hits? Doesn’t matter. The meme always wins.

The best part? The Kelce brothers didn’t even hesitate. They burst out laughing like they’d been waiting for this moment, instantly proving just how deep the joke runs in football circles.

And that’s really the story here. Not the movie, not the career glow-up – but the internet’s ability to pick one tiny moment and never let it go.

Gosling gets it now. By laughing along, he’s basically flipped the script. The joke isn’t at his expense anymore – it’s a shared punchline.

Still, fair warning: no matter what he does next, the internet has already decided.

Cornerback Ryan Gosling? Forever under review.

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