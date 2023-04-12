 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Nick Cannon wants Taylor Swift to have his 13th child

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

file footage

Nick Cannon has revealed that he’s ‘all in’ for having his 13th child with none other than the freshly-single popstar, Taylor Swift.

Cannon, who is the father to 12 kids from six different women, appeared on Howard Stern’s show, telling the radio host that he is up for fathering even more children, reported CNN.

When asked by Stern whether he thinks his family is now complete, Cannon replied: “Every time I answer this question it, I can never answer it correctly.”

The host then went on jokingly say that Cannon’s next baby mama would have to be ‘someone very special’ and suggested Taylor Swift, to which the rapper replied in the affirmative.

“I’m all in,” said Cannon, adding, “First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music.”

Cannon then went on to highlight the similarities between his own and Swift’s love life, saying, “I think she would relate to me very well based off of like yo, you’ve dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I. We probably will really understand each other.”

Nick Cannon’s comments come just days after it was confirmed that Taylor Swift had split with her longtime beau Joe Alwyn. 

More From Entertainment:

Emma Heming Willis enjoys fresh air on daughter's 'Bruce-like' advice

Emma Heming Willis enjoys fresh air on daughter's 'Bruce-like' advice
Prince William's silence winning over Harry's 'nonsense'?

Prince William's silence winning over Harry's 'nonsense'?
King Charles’ coronation demands cause explosive rift with Church video

King Charles’ coronation demands cause explosive rift with Church
Chrissy Teigen drops jaws in Venice date night snaps with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen drops jaws in Venice date night snaps with John Legend
Peter Andre talks in favour of Leonardo DiCaprio age-gap romance

Peter Andre talks in favour of Leonardo DiCaprio age-gap romance

Emily Ratajkowski opens up about post-divorce love life while addressing dating rumours

Emily Ratajkowski opens up about post-divorce love life while addressing dating rumours
Jeremy Renner tells Jimmy Kimmel snow plow did not hit any organs'

Jeremy Renner tells Jimmy Kimmel snow plow did not hit any organs'
Sarah Ferguson eyeing Meghan Markle’s PR strategy, claims expert video

Sarah Ferguson eyeing Meghan Markle’s PR strategy, claims expert
Harry, Meghan not welcomed at Charles' coronation: 'They've no place in royal family' video

Harry, Meghan not welcomed at Charles' coronation: 'They've no place in royal family'
Princess Charlotte keeps ‘watchful’ eye over Prince Louis at key event video

Princess Charlotte keeps ‘watchful’ eye over Prince Louis at key event
‘The Crown’s Emma Corrin clicks selfie with Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham game

‘The Crown’s Emma Corrin clicks selfie with Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham game
South Korean actress and model Jung Chae Yull has passed away

South Korean actress and model Jung Chae Yull has passed away