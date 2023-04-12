Nick Cannon wants Taylor Swift to have his 13th child

file footage

Nick Cannon has revealed that he’s ‘all in’ for having his 13th child with none other than the freshly-single popstar, Taylor Swift.



Cannon, who is the father to 12 kids from six different women, appeared on Howard Stern’s show, telling the radio host that he is up for fathering even more children, reported CNN.

When asked by Stern whether he thinks his family is now complete, Cannon replied: “Every time I answer this question it, I can never answer it correctly.”

The host then went on jokingly say that Cannon’s next baby mama would have to be ‘someone very special’ and suggested Taylor Swift, to which the rapper replied in the affirmative.

“I’m all in,” said Cannon, adding, “First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music.”

Cannon then went on to highlight the similarities between his own and Swift’s love life, saying, “I think she would relate to me very well based off of like yo, you’ve dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I. We probably will really understand each other.”

Nick Cannon’s comments come just days after it was confirmed that Taylor Swift had split with her longtime beau Joe Alwyn.