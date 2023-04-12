 
Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji have a fallout over 'Brahmastra 2 and 3'?

Ayan Mukerji is looking out for some other production house to make Brahmastra sequels, reports
Reportedly, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar had a tiff due to which the upcoming Brahmastra sequels have been delayed.

According to the sources, Ayan has been approaching other production houses. He has parted ways with Karan's Dharma Productions.

The rumours emerged after the Wake Up Sid diector announced about the delay in the release of Brahmastra 2 and 3 a few days back. The director did not tag Johar in the announcement. It did not even feature the name of Dharma Prouductions.

Reports claim that Mukerji is looking out for other productions houses to make Brahmastra sequels.

But a few hours after these rumours emerged, one of the closed sources reported HindustanTimes: “This is not true. It is a gossip-mongering piece that is trying to create a rift between the two. The two very much have the same bond which they have had until now. Ayan has given Karan a big hit, and the latter has been a big support to him, right from launching him as a director with Wake Up! Sid. Brahmastra was a big film, made possible only by the complete faith the two showed in each other."

Ayan Mukerji shared that he is delaying the release of Brahamstra 2 and 3 as he has been offered to make War 2. When Ayan was reached out for confirmation of the news, he decided to stay tight-lipped rather he just smiled, reports News18. 

