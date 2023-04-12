Juhi Chalwa reacts to Salman Khan's viral video about 'wanting to marry her'

Juhi Chawla is happily married to businessman Jay Mehta

Salman Khan once revealed that he wanted to marry the gorgeous Juhi Chawla; the actress has finally reacted over the same.

Salman's old video from the 90s interview went viral on internet where he admitted wanting to marry Juhi. He found Juhi really sweet and even talked to her father, but he refused.

He also shared his opinion on why he might have been rejected, said: "Bas.... I don't fit the bill, i guess. Pta Nahi kya chahye unko."

Recently, the Duplicate actress saw this viral video and reacted over it. She laughed it off and added: “Back in the day, when I had just started out in my career, and when Salman was not THE Salman Khan, a film had come my way that had him in the lead actor. In fact, I didn’t know anyone properly back then – not him, not Aamir (Khan, actor) or anyone else in the industry. Incidentally, I couldn’t do the film because of some issue. And to this day, he doesn’t leave one chance to remind me of it! ‘You didn’t do the film with me,’ he keeps saying! We hardly worked on films together but we did a lot of stage shows. He had a cameo in Deewana Mastana."

Chawla is now happily married to businessman Jay Mehta. The couple tied the knot in 1995 and also have two children; Arjun Mehta and Jahnavi Mehta, reports News18.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releasing on April 21.