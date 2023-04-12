 
pakistan
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui
|
Web Desk

CJP Umar Ata Bandial meets Justice Qazi Faez Isa

By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui
|
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Senior Puisne Judge Justice Qazi Faez and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. — Supreme Court website
ISLAMABAD: Amid reports of differences, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial held a meeting with Senior Puisne Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Geo News reported citing sources.

Officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, stated that the meeting between the two senior judges of the country was held in a cordial environment and the two discussed matters related to the Supreme Court.

Sources said that the two discussed the issue of the dates written on the verdicts while Justice Isa’s presence at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Constitution at the National Assembly also came under discussion.

CJP Bandial has been under criticism for sidelining senior judges of the Supreme Court and “fixing benches”.

The sidelining of Justice Isa from important cases has been noticed by many observers and analysts who are of the view that it has divided the Supreme Court.

Furthermore, the rift between the two judges also came out in the open when a judgement of Justice Isa about suo motu was disregarded by the CJP.

Justice Isa, in one of his verdicts, called for the clipping of the CJP’s powers on suo motu which was dismissed by CJP Bandial via a circular.

Govt welcomes talks between judges

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the meeting between the judges was a positive development, adding that it showed that the “conflict” in Supreme Court is getting resolved.

“You’re also hearing a rumour of a dialogue and all these things give a positive development,” said Sanaullah during Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath.

The interior minister stated that if in the coming days, the situation is resolved through dialogue then the “deep crises” would be resolved within a few days. 

