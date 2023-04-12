 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for special trains on Eid ul Fitr

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

People at a railway station in Larkana on November 10, 2022. — PPI
People at a railway station in Larkana on November 10, 2022. — PPI

  • Trains will run from next week onwards.
  • First train to move from Karachi to Peshwar Cantt on April 18.
  • Last train will Kolhaur to Karachi on April 27.

As the days inch closer to Eid ul Fitr, the Pakistan Railways Wednesday announced running five special trains for citizens travelling within the country to spend festive holidays with their loved ones.

The trains will run next week on April 18 — a few days ahead of Eid.

The first train will begin moving from Karachi to Peshawar Cantt, while the second will move from Quetta to Rawalpindi on April 18.

Meanwhile, the third train will travel from Karachi to Lahore on April 19 and the fourth from Rawalpindi to Quetta on April 26.

The fifth and last train will move from Kolhaur to Karachi on April 27.

Meanwhile, the religious affairs ministry said that the date for Eid ul Fitr will be decided after the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's meeting on April 20 to sight the crescent moon for Shawwal — the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

As per calculations in line with the month of Ramadan beginning on March 23, Eid ul Fitr is expected to fall on April 21 or 22.

More From Pakistan:

Suraj Girhan 2023: Will Pakistan witness rare solar eclipse this month?

Suraj Girhan 2023: Will Pakistan witness rare solar eclipse this month?
Eid ul Fitr 2023: Govt employees to get April’s salaries, pensions early

Eid ul Fitr 2023: Govt employees to get April’s salaries, pensions early
CJP Umar Ata Bandial meets Justice Qazi Faez Isa

CJP Umar Ata Bandial meets Justice Qazi Faez Isa
AJK SC to hear ex-PM Tanveer Ilyas’ appeal challenging disqualification tomorrow

AJK SC to hear ex-PM Tanveer Ilyas’ appeal challenging disqualification tomorrow
Operation swift retort: India proves Pakistan's claim of downing rival copter

Operation swift retort: India proves Pakistan's claim of downing rival copter
In letter to Antony Blinken, US lawmaker highlights ‘human rights, democracy’ issues in Pakistan

In letter to Antony Blinken, US lawmaker highlights ‘human rights, democracy’ issues in Pakistan
Supreme Court order expected today on non-provision of election funds

Supreme Court order expected today on non-provision of election funds
Unprecedented condemnation of UK Home Secretary’s racist anti-Pakistan rhetoric

Unprecedented condemnation of UK Home Secretary’s racist anti-Pakistan rhetoric
CJP summons JCP meeting on April 13

CJP summons JCP meeting on April 13
Army chief visits HIT, deems it 'modern defence production establishment'

Army chief visits HIT, deems it 'modern defence production establishment'
Pakistani students return to China after 3-years hiatus

Pakistani students return to China after 3-years hiatus
Justice Isa responds to objections over attending special NA session

Justice Isa responds to objections over attending special NA session