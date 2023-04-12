Pakistan Railways announces schedule for special trains on Eid ul Fitr

People at a railway station in Larkana on November 10, 2022. — PPI

Trains will run from next week onwards.

First train to move from Karachi to Peshwar Cantt on April 18.

Last train will Kolhaur to Karachi on April 27.

As the days inch closer to Eid ul Fitr, the Pakistan Railways Wednesday announced running five special trains for citizens travelling within the country to spend festive holidays with their loved ones.

The trains will run next week on April 18 — a few days ahead of Eid.

The first train will begin moving from Karachi to Peshawar Cantt, while the second will move from Quetta to Rawalpindi on April 18.

Meanwhile, the third train will travel from Karachi to Lahore on April 19 and the fourth from Rawalpindi to Quetta on April 26.

The fifth and last train will move from Kolhaur to Karachi on April 27.

Meanwhile, the religious affairs ministry said that the date for Eid ul Fitr will be decided after the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's meeting on April 20 to sight the crescent moon for Shawwal — the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

As per calculations in line with the month of Ramadan beginning on March 23, Eid ul Fitr is expected to fall on April 21 or 22.