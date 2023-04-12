Real Madrid’s starting XI leaked ahead of UCL clash against Chelsea

Real Madrid players celebrate during a match against Chelsea. — Reuters

Ahead of Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarter-final first-leg clash against Chelsea on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Madrid’s starting XI was leaked.

Madrid’s attack will be led by Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, according to Spanish media company COPE.

Thibaut Courtois will be between the sticks with Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Eduardo Camavinga completing the backline.

Fede Valverde, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric will control the midfield for Los Blancos.

Madrid — who are keen on winning the trophy for the sixth time in 10 seasons — have looked in great touch in recent matches, notching up 12 goals in their last three games, including the 4-0 triumph against Barcelona.

Madrid lost 3-2 on Saturday in La Liga against Villarreal but coach Carlo Ancelotti had made six changes to keep his key players fresh for the match against Chelsea.

Striker Karim Benzema is also peaking at the right time, after scoring consecutive hat-tricks against Real Valladolid and Barcelona.

"He's hit the switch," said Ancelotti after the Clasico triumph.

"Working in the international break has helped him, he's in good shape to make a difference."

The Italian likened his team to a boiler, hitting the right temperature at the right time.

"When the team is close to a title, the temperature of the boiler goes up," Ancelotti warned at the start of March.

Ancelotti also said that he was disappointed to see Chelsea's below-par performance this season.

The Italian coach led the Blues between 2009-2011, clinching a Premier League and FA Cup double in 2010.

Chelsea, 11th in the Premier League, sacked coach Graham Potter at the start of April and hired their former coach Frank Lampard on an interim basis.

"I am sad, yes," he said. "I have a fantastic memory of this club, of the people that are still working there. I'm a supporter of Chelsea, of course, because I spent two really nice years there."

Ancelotti, who has a year left to run on his contract with Madrid, also brushed aside the notion that he is in the race to become Chelsea’s manager.

"Be back? No, I hope that Lampard is able to do a fantastic job with them," added Ancelotti.