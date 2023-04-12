Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘don’t know of their own skills’

File Footage

Experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t know where their own skills lie, and that is reportedly because they need backing to become more respected.



These revelations have been brought to light by PR expert and Go Up's Chief Executive Edward Coram-James.

His revelations were shared during an interview with Express UK.

There, he said, “In a nutshell, it is not that the Sussexes do not have potential as future filmmakers. It may well be the case that they produce some excellent works, and forge a successful and reputable career therein.”

“We simply do not yet know of their skills in that department, as we have not seen them produce anything serious.”

“For them to have the opportunity to produce such works, they need backing. For backing, they need relevance. And for relevance, for now, they need their Royalty.”