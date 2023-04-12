Nick Carter in trouble after after Melissa Schuman sued Backstreet Boys singer

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has recently been sued for sexual assault and battery by Melissa Schuman, a former teen pop singer with the girl group Dream.



According to PEOPLE, Melissa accused Nick for using “his role status, and power as a well-known singer to gain access to, groom, manipulate, exploit, and sexually assault” her.

The complaint also mentioned that Melissa had “suffered severe emotional, physical and psychological stress” as a result of the alleged sexual assault.

Earlier in 2017, Melissa came out and wrote a blog post about sexual assault titled Don't Worry, I Won't Tell Anybody in which she claimed that Nick “forced himself” upon her and “raped her.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Tuesday, Nick’s lawyer Liane K. Wakayama said, “Melissa Schuman has been peddling this tale for many years, but her allegation was false when she first made it back in 2017 — and it still is.”

Liane continued, “In light of our progress in Nevada, this kind of response is at once both predictable and pathetic.”

“But this PR stunt won't shake Nick from his determination to hold Ms. Schuman and her co-conspirators to account for the immeasurable pain and suffering their extortionate conduct has caused,” added the attorney.