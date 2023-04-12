 
Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Inside Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's lives a year after their bombshell trial started

Johnny Depp is happy ahead of his comeback to the film industry with first movie a year after his libel case against his ex wife Amber Heard started in Fairfax County, Virginia.

A source told People Magazine that the Pirates of the Caribbean star is “excited” that his comeback movie Jeanne Du Barry will open at Cannes.

"As soon as his tour ended, he jumped into filming Jeanne Du Barry. Filming was challenging, but Johnny is excited about the comeback," the insider said.

"He thinks it's perfect that this historical drama will open at Cannes,” the insider added. "Johnny has been living in Europe since the trial. He has been dating, but doesn't have a girlfriend."

As for Heard, the source said the actor "couldn't wait to leave the U.S. with her daughter" following the libel case while referring to her little girl Oonagh Paige.

"She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy. The trial was beyond stressful for her and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country," the source shared.

"She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated."

"This is all behind her now, though. She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves,” the insider said.

