Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Daughter Suhana Khan on Becoming Maybelline Brand Ambassador

Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Suhana Khan on her achievement

Shah Rukh Khan recently took to social media to congratulate his daughter Suhana Khan on her latest achievement. The young starlet has been named the brand ambassador for Maybelline, a popular international makeup brand.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of Suhana on his Instagram account, along with a heartfelt message congratulating her on her new role. He expressed his pride in his daughter's achievement and wished her all the success in her future endeavors.

Suhana Khan, who is currently studying acting in New York, expressed her excitement for her new role and shared a post on her Instagram account, thanking the brand for the opportunity. She also expressed her gratitude towards her parents for their support and encouragement.

Suhana's foray into the world of beauty and fashion has been highly anticipated, and her new role as the brand ambassador for Maybelline is a significant milestone in her career. The brand has previously been endorsed by other Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Gigi Hadid.