King Charles coronation: 'Royals won't talk about anything Harry could sell'

Prince Harry is being criticized even after he has confirmed that he will be attending King Charles coronation.

Royal fans and commentators took aim at him after it was reported that the Duke of Sussex would attend the ceremony next month while his wife Megan Markle would stay in California with their children.

Commenting on the reports, royal author Angela Levin said, "Has Harry given up asking for apologies? The mood around him might be better but surely the RF is going to take great care that they don't talk about anything that he could sell. What tipped the scale? Does he want to be with his father after all and begin to make amends?"

TV presenter Dan Wattoon said, "No apology and he’s still coming because, no matter his rhetoric, he wants all the trappings of royal life. Sad given he’s attempting to tear it all down."



Responding to Dan, Angela Levin said, "His behaviour is too disgraceful for words and hard to forgive. It will be interesting in what mood he's in. It won't be easy to be by himself without Meghan running the show.."