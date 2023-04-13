 
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
BTS’ agency releases statement on J-Hope’s military enlistment date

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

They also requested that fans should avoid visiting the site to prevent unnecessary crowding
The agency behind K-pop group BTS, BigHit Entertainment has come out with a statement regarding the military enlistment date for J-Hope.

A news outlet named News1 released a report on April 13th claiming that according to military sources, J-Hope would begin his enlistment on April 18th at the Gangwon Province. Soon after, BigHit responded to the report:

“It is difficult for us to confirm the date and location of J-Hope’s enlistment. We ask for your understanding in this regard.”

They announced that he would be the next member of the group to begin his mandatory military service earlier this month. However, they did not release details such as the date and location of his service. They also requested that fans should avoid visiting the site to prevent unnecessary crowding. 

