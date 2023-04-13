Hrithik Roshan Thanks "One Man Army" Vikram Vedha Stuntman Mansoor Khan on Birthday

Hrithik Roshan wishes Mansoor Khan on his birthday

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan took to social media to wish his trusted stuntman, Mansoor Khan, on his birthday. Khan, who has worked with Roshan on several projects, including the film "Vikram Vedha", is known for his incredible stunts and action sequences.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Roshan shared a picture of himself with Khan and thanked him for being his "one man army" and "partner in crime" on set. The actor also praised Khan's dedication and hard work, calling him a "true inspiration".

Khan, who has worked on over 80 films in his career, has become an integral part of Roshan's team. The two have worked together on several blockbuster films, including "Bang Bang", "Kaabil" and "War", which featured some of the most thrilling action scenes in Bollywood history.