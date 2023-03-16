Aima Baig breaks silence on controversy surrounding ‘her first crush’

An undated image of Pakistani singer Aima Baig. — Instagram/@aima_baig_official

Amid controversy surrounding her first crush making rounds on social media, Pakistani singer Aima Baig has taken to Instagram to address the storm surrounding her old interview.

Netizens have been calling out the Baazi crooner after a local media outlet shared a report stating that Baig claimed of having her first crush on her brother.

Screengrab of Insta Story shared by Aima Baig on her handle. — Instagram/@aima_baig_official

Based on an old interview, the media outlet posted a story which grabbed the attention of several netizens who then lambasted the singer “for having a crush on her seven-year elder brother”.

Breaking her silence, Baig took to her Instagram account to address the controversy, saying that she usually doesn’t come forward to clarify her statements but this one caught her attention when her publicist sent this post.

“I am utterly disgusted by this yellow journalism. What creepy shameless, ideology they are sharing across,” she wrote, adding that she doesn’t know if they are spreading some shameless agenda but at least “don’t make me a part of this.”

Screengrab of Insta Story shared by Aima Baig on her handle. — Instagram/@aima_baig_official

The Ehd-e-Wafa crooner wrote: “I literally wanna throw up…Like seriously… kuch bhi for views. I mean seriously WORK HARD OR LEAVE ME ALONE. Shame on you guys.”

In the second story, she also shared the link to the original video clip as she claimed that the publication was still adamant on its take.

In an interview with Samina Pirzada, the singer was asked about her first crush and she said that her first crush was her elder brother’s friend.

She then mentioned that her brother is seven years older than her.

However, the video clip that went viral didn’t include the part where she was saying that her crush was her brother’s friend and not her brother.







