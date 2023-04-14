 
Showbiz
Friday Apr 14 2023
Alia Bhatt feels 'happy' on 'first wedding anniversary' with Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt last featured in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' in 2022

On April 14, Alia Bhatt shared a few iconic pictures of her with husband Ranbir Kapoor on their first wedding anniversary.

Alia shared three most adorable pictures featuring her and Ranbir. The first picture she posted is from their haldi ceremony. Ranbir can be seen hugging the love of her life with warmth and love.

Calling the day as her 'Happy day', the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared another beautiful yet memorable picture. The picture is from the moment she was proposed by the Rockstar actor.

Kapoor can be seen sitting down on one knee, holding Bhatt's hands. Whereas, Bhatt is smiling with her full heart while living the special moment of her life.

Lastly, the actress posted another black and white picture where the lovebirds can be seen posing romantically at an event.

After dating for a few years, the duo tied the knot on April 14, 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple got married in the presence of their closed family members and freinds. In Novemer, the two became parents to an adorable little baby girl named 'Raha'.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starred together in Ayan Mukerji's 2022 film Brahmastra. 

