time Friday Apr 14 2023
Toni Collette claims that her film ‘Hereditary’ was healthy for her

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

She also explained how she managed to tap into her role to give a more authentic performance
Hollywood actress Toni Collette discussed her role in the horror movie Hereditary in a new video for Vanity Fair, claiming that the movie was healthy for her.

The film received critical acclaim upon release, and Toni’s performance as a grieving mother even moreso. She explains: "I do gravitate towards these stories about loss because it's the most confronting part of life. We're here and then we're gone. And the people we love are here and then they're gone,"

She also explained how she managed to tap into her role to give a more authentic performance: 

 "Hereditary was actually really healthy for me. It seems like it would be the most intense experience, which it was. But it was the job where I figured out how to clean up. It's like cooking in the kitchen. Clean as you go. Clean as you go. Because what I have learned is the body doesn't know what's fiction and what's real. So whatever I'm feeling and I don't know how to not feel it, I work that way. And I like working that way because if I connect with myself, it means audience members will connect with it and then they connect with themselves. And I think connection is actually the most important thing there is."

