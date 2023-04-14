Sanjay Dutt shares special post as 'KGF Chapter 2' completes one year

Sanjay Dutt plays a vital role in 'KGF Chapter 2'

Sanjay Dutt has a special something to say about KGF Chapter 2 as the film completes one year.

Sanjay was also part of this blockbuster action film. He played an antagonist opposite Yash. Taking it to his twitter account, he pens a heartfelt note in which he shares his expereince of working in the film.

He called it an incredible expereince even though he suffered many health issues during shoot. He further unveiled that he was diagnosed with cancer while working on the actioner film.

"Working on #KGFChapter2 has been an incredible experience for me. As some of you may know, I have had my share of personal challenges, and at times it seemed like the road ahead was too difficult to navigate", the Luck actor.

Directed by Prashnath Neel, the film also starred Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and many others.

KGF Chapter 2 became a massive hit among the auidence. It featured actor Yash in a role of a gangster named Raja Krishnappa Bairya AKA Rocky, reports Indiatoday.