 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Plasma fractionation industry to be set up in Sindh

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting regarding Plasma Fractionation Plan here at CM House in Karachi on April 14, 2023. — Twitter/@SindhCMHouse
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting regarding Plasma Fractionation Plan here at CM House in Karachi on April 14, 2023. — Twitter/@SindhCMHouse

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday approved the health department to invite investors and bring in technology to introduce the Plasma Fractionation industry in the province.

In the meeting chaired by the Sindh CM — which was attended by Minister of Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Soomro, Secretary Health Zulfiqar Shah, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, and other concerned officers — Dr Azra briefed the CM about the blood and the process of fraction.

Dr Azra said that the active process of plasma fractionation was conducted at blood banks.

The health minister disclosed that currently large-scale manufacturers mostly focus on albumin used to treat severe trauma and terminally ill patients; immunoglobulins for the treatment of immune deficiencies, autoimmune diseases, and severe bacterial and viral infections; and coagulation factor for haemophilia and fibrinogen for the treatment of liver cirrhosis, postpartum haemorrhage, and disseminated intravascular coagulation.

She also discussed the benefits of having a prescription drug monitoring programme (PDMP) which would be effective, locally available, and affordable. 

The health minister added that the fraction industry would bring in the latest technology, improve skills, create job opportunities, generate resources, develop cold chain, and introduce screen support equipment in Sindh within the next two to three years. 

The move would also help make Pakistan self-sufficient and generate foreign exchange.

The chief minister, in principle, approved the plan and directed the health department to bring in investors and technology and suggest changes — if necessary — in the existing laws to support the plan.

More From Pakistan:

Reference for 'serious misconduct' filed against CJP Bandial-led larger bench hearing SC bill

Reference for 'serious misconduct' filed against CJP Bandial-led larger bench hearing SC bill
Punjab announces five-day Eid holidays

Punjab announces five-day Eid holidays
'Division' in Supreme Court will be a tragedy for country, warns Imran Khan

'Division' in Supreme Court will be a tragedy for country, warns Imran Khan
Sherry Rehman named among 100 most influential people of 2023 by TIME

Sherry Rehman named among 100 most influential people of 2023 by TIME
Supreme Court orders SBP to 'release' funds for Punjab polls

Supreme Court orders SBP to 'release' funds for Punjab polls
Ailing Noor Jehan's condition 'critical' after she falls into concrete pond video

Ailing Noor Jehan's condition 'critical' after she falls into concrete pond

JCP recommends Justice Hilali as Peshawar High Court chief justice

JCP recommends Justice Hilali as Peshawar High Court chief justice

WATCH: Nawaz Sharif, Maryam perform Umrah under tight security video

WATCH: Nawaz Sharif, Maryam perform Umrah under tight security
PPP kicks start dialogue process to end political crisis

PPP kicks start dialogue process to end political crisis
Tax notice sent to Imran Khan's late mother for Zaman Park residence

Tax notice sent to Imran Khan's late mother for Zaman Park residence
NSC session with top brass underway

NSC session with top brass underway
PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to foster ties with Iran

PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to foster ties with Iran