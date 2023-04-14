 
Showbiz
Friday Apr 14 2023
Web Desk

Palak Tiwari opens up about her bond with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim

Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan are reportedly dating each other 

Actress Palak Tiwari, who is reportedly dating Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, finally speaks up about her bond with him.

Talking about the same in an inetrview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak called Ibrahim her friend. She also admitted that she is fond of him and likes bumping into him at any social gathering.

She stated: “He’s a friend. I do like bumping into him at social… like wherever we are going… again mutual friends but it’s not like we’re every day (texting) like hello… whatever. But yeah, he’s somebody that I’m fond of.”

Rumours of the two dating emerged after they were spotted together in public. The duo has been spotted hanging out together numerous times.

Tiwari, daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari is all set to make her acting debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She also shared her expereince of working with Salman. She revealed that he has certain rules for girls on the sets of his films.

"When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don't think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule 'Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here, all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, 'Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?' I said I am going to Salman Sir's set. She was like 'Wow, very good", said the 22-years old actress.

Palak Tiwari recently attended the trailer launch event of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in Mumbai along with the star cast of the film. The film is slated to hit theatres on April 21, reports Indiatoday. 

