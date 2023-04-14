 
Iconic K-pop group Apink sets new personal high with ‘Self’

Additionally, the group will be holding a fan concert named Pink Drive at the Olympic Hall in Seoul
Legendary K-pop group Apink has set a new career high for first-week sales with their new comeback named Self. They have achieved the feat 13 years into their career as an idol group.

They released their tenth mini-album on April 5th along with its catchy lead track named DND. They have gone on to sell around 56,116 copies of their comeback within the first week of its release, according to Hanteo Chart. This breaks their previous record of 53,005 copies sold. 

Their previous record was set by their special 10th-anniversary album named Horn which came out last year. Along with DND, Self includes four other tracks named I Want You To Be Happy, Me, Myself & I, Wichita and Candy.

Additionally, the group will be holding a fan concert named Pink Drive at the Olympic Hall in Seoul on April 15th and 16th. 

