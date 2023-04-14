Pooja Hegde admits to being upset over "Cirkus" failure but grateful for the appreciation

Pooja Hedge talks about her film 'Cirkus'

Actress Pooja Hegde recently opened up about her feelings regarding the box office performance of her recent film "Cirkus". While the movie failed to impress at the box office, the actress admitted that she was initially upset by the film's failure but was grateful for the positive feedback she received from fans and critics.

In a recent interview, Hegde spoke candidly about the challenges of dealing with a film that didn't meet expectations. She said that as an artist, it's natural to feel disappointed when a project doesn't perform as well as hoped. However, she also said that the support she received from her fans and the industry helped her move past the disappointment.

The actress went on to say that she was grateful for the appreciation she received for her performance in "Cirkus". Despite the film's mixed reviews, many people praised Hegde's acting and comedic timing in the movie. The actress said that she was touched by the positive feedback and that it made her feel proud of her work.

Hegde also talked about her upcoming projects and expressed her excitement about the variety of roles she's been offered. She said that she's looking forward to exploring different genres and working with talented directors and actors.

Although "Cirkus" may not have been the commercial success that Hegde and the rest of the team had hoped for, the actress has taken it all in stride and remains focused on her future projects. Her positive attitude and dedication to her craft are sure to lead to more success in the years to come.