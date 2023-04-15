 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles speaks of his pride in William and Harry

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

King Charles speaks of his pride in William and Harry

Two days after it was confirmed that Prince Harry would be attending his coronation, King Charles mentioned his younger son in a public speech.

According to express.co.uk, the king spoke of his immense pride in his two sons, as he oversaw military cadets finishing their training.

The British monarch attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst for the 200th Sovereign’s Parade, to see more than 170 cadets who have undergone training to become army officers.

The King said, as he addressed the crowd, that “as a father of two alumni of this academy” and he knew the “immense pride” they would be feeling.

The UK's Daily Express newspaper described his remarks as a major olive branch extended to Harry by his father.

The Duke of Duchess of Sussex would attend his coronation while his wife Meghan Markle would stay in California with the couple's children.

More From Royals:

Most of British people not interested in King Charles coronation

Most of British people not interested in King Charles coronation

Kate Middleton mocked after report says her ancestor's efforts freed Meghan's ancestor from slavery

Kate Middleton mocked after report says her ancestor's efforts freed Meghan's ancestor from slavery

Prince Harry to live under 'house arrest' at London home: report

Prince Harry to live under 'house arrest' at London home: report

Diana's friend blames Meghan's old interview for strained relationship with royals

Diana's friend blames Meghan's old interview for strained relationship with royals

Prince Andrew won’t follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps over memoir video

Prince Andrew won’t follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps over memoir
Prince Harry to stay at Frogmore Cottage for last time during King Charles coronation video

Prince Harry to stay at Frogmore Cottage for last time during King Charles coronation
Meghan Markle leaves King Charles ‘disappointed’

Meghan Markle leaves King Charles ‘disappointed’
Prince Harry comes to King Charles' rescue

Prince Harry comes to King Charles' rescue

Samantha Markle files amended complaint against Meghan Markle

Samantha Markle files amended complaint against Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'planning his next assault' on royal family

Prince Harry 'planning his next assault' on royal family