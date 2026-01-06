Kate and William’s countryside escape is getting luxury upgrade

Prince William and Princess Kate are already big fans of their peaceful Norfolk bolthole, Anmer Hall.

The Georgian country home given to them by Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift and now the countryside calm is set to get a glamorous new neighbour.

Tucked just a couple of miles from the beloved Sandringham Estate, the sprawling Houghton Estate has submitted plans for a brand new woodland wellness retreat that looks like something between a luxury spa and a fairytale camping trip.

If approved by King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Council, the development would include saunas, outdoor plunge pools, copper baths and forest‑fringed spaces for guests to unwind.

Around 45 cabins a mix of one‑ and two‑bedroom lodges are proposed among 87 acres of woodland, promising panoramic views and serious “disconnect from real life” vibes.

Developers say the goal is more than hipster hammocks and Instagram moments; it’s about encouraging guests to slow down, breathe deep and absorb tranquillity straight from nature that reads like wellness brochure poetry.

For William and Kate, who have talked openly about how much they cherish time outdoors and the balance it brings this kind of neighbour might be right up their country lane.

She has even called nature an emotional sanctuary during challenging times.

The couple are known for family downtime. William once described the Norfolk retreat as “very peaceful,” while George, Charlotte and Louis have been spotted enjoying local life and woodland walks over the years.