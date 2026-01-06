Has Meghan Markle really turned against Britons? Expert dops bombshell

It might not be wrong to say that Meghan Markle has found her haven in the US after embracing a life of freedom with her loving husband Prince Harry and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet by her side.

A royal expert has shed light on Meghan's views about Britons, revealing the former Hollywood star's "true feelings" towards the UK and its people.

The Duke of Sussex has made several solo trips to Britain over the last three years while his wife and their children have remained in the US.

Meghan has allegedly no affection for Britons and the royal family, according to a royal commentator, adding even after Harry's UK security win the Sussexes' rift with the royal family will remain unchanged as Meghan has no intention to return to Harry's homeland.

“It would open the door, but if you look at the polls, her (Meghan’s) ratings are absolutely terrible. She is not popular with the British public, according to Richard Fitzwilliams.

Fitswilliam told GB News: “There is the case that she does not appear to have any affection for Britain. That has never manifested itself."

The expert went on to reveal the truth about the Duchess, saying: "I cannot see Meghan coming to Britain before the Invictus Games because what would she do and why would she come?

“It is not going to be as simple as turning up and seeing King Charles.”

The Duchess last visited the UK to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.

She's expected to land in the country again during Harry's Invictus Games, which will be hosted in Birmingham in 2027.

Latest development in Harrry's security case has opened doodrs of his return to the royal fold as he's set to receive additional protection for himself and his family with a review ongoing whether the current provision is inadequette for the level of risk posed to the Sussexes.