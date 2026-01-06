King Charles makes one last plea to Harry, William for Camilla

King Charles makes emotional plea to Harry, William for Camilla

King Charles seems to have had a new perspective on life and is now determined to solve one key issue even though he feels confident about his health.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s father wrapped 2025 on a positive note as he shared the ‘good news’ with the public about his cancer battle after two years of diagnosis. The monarch had revealed that his weekly cancer treatments can be scaled back given there had been progress in his health.

While things are looking up for the king, he is not taking anything for granted and neither is he willing to leave behind any unresolved issues with his loved ones, especially when it comes to his two sons and his wife Camilla.

Charles is fully aware that Queen Camilla is not the favourite person of Prince William nor Prince Harry, but he hopes that they can conduct themselves in a civil manner with one another. Camilla enjoys a privilege with her husband as the king, but that won’t be the case once William takes the throne.

There has also been a notable hastiness in the way the Duke of Sussex is finally gaining an upper edge in his taxpayer funded security case, conspicuously weeks after the ‘private tea’ between the father and son at Clarence House.

Speculations for a possible reconciliation have been swirling for a while but a chain of events have been set off, suggesting it might actually be happening. Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner speculated over the timing of Charles’s “u-turn in policy”, suggesting a much bigger plan at play.

Commenting on the recent update on Harry’s security – sources have insisted that Harry has ‘won’ the security – Ian told Fox News Digital that the whispers about the king’s health remain a concern.

“There have been many alleged views on the state of the king’s health. Is that a consideration for this U-turn in policy clearing up issues before more decisive arrangements are made?” he posed.

“If it is deemed officially true, the door is opening for a united royal family once more,” the expert suggested.

“I believe Charles has listened to public opinion and wishes to make sure if something untoward happens to him — Harry and William will support Camilla as a queen in some capacity.”

There were also rumours about Charles looking for a dowager house for Camilla, but nothing on that front has been confirmed. With Harry desperately lookling for a reunion with his family, he could oblige the his father's emotional request. William, on the other hand, may protest but could consider it out of respect for his own father.