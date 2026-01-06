King Charles rushes back to duty as death bell looms

King Charles has officially returned to London after the Christmas break and he didn’t waste a minute easing into the New Year.

According to the Court Circular, the monarch headed straight to Clarence House on January 5 for a formal audience, where he bid farewell to Dr Nathan Ross as Assistant Private Secretary and personally presented him with the Insignia of a Member of the Royal Victorian Order in recognition of his service.

The audience marked Charles’ first recorded engagement since the festive season, underscoring that the sovereign is resuming his official duties as the year gets under way.

Just a day earlier, he was spotted at Sandringham, where he and Queen Camilla attended a traditional Sunday service with other family members before heading south.

Charles’ return to London comes at a pivotal time for the monarchy.

The King has been balancing his constitutional workload with ongoing cancer treatment, and earlier messages to the British public highlighted both his gratitude for medical care and encouragement to others facing health challenges.

While Buckingham Palace has not yet announced a full slate of January engagements, Charles’ swift return to the capital and his first official act recognising long‑serving aides signals a determined start to his royal calendar in 2026.