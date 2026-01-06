Kensington Palace declines to comment as Princess Kate caught in AI scandal

Prince William and Princess Kate's office refuses to comment on the latest scandal

Prince William and Princess Kate’s office is keeping mum about a new AI scandal.

According to reports, images falsely depicting the Princess of Wales in minimal clothing were generated using Grok, an artificial intelligence chatbot connected to Elon Musk’s social media platform X, prompting regulatory scrutiny in the UK.

The controversy erupted after users discovered the AI tool could be prompted to manipulate real, publicly available photographs to produce realistic-looking images of women appearing undressed or placed in sexualised scenarios. Catherine is reportedly among thousands of women and children affected, intensifying concerns about the growing misuse of artificial intelligence.

UK media regulator Ofcom has since confirmed it is assessing whether the platform is complying with online safety laws. An Ofcom spokesperson said the watchdog had made “urgent contact” with X and its AI arm, xAI.

“Tackling illegal online harm and protecting children remain urgent priorities for Ofcom,” the spokesperson said. “We are aware of serious concerns raised about a feature on Grok on X that produces undressed images of people and sexualised images of children.”

“Based on their response, we will undertake a swift assessment to determine whether there are potential compliance issues that warrant investigation,” the statement added.

Kensington Palace declined to comment when approached, per Express UK.