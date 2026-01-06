King Charles makes secret deal to ship Andrew out of UK?

Andrew tipped to leave UK as King Charles holds meeting with powerful ruler

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is all set to leave Royal Lodge next month, could say goodbye to the UK instead of moving to Sandringham estate.

Andrew, who currently resides in his lavish 30-room Windsor mansion, was ordered to surrender his lease on the property after King Charles stripped him of his remaining royal titles and honours amid renewed scrutiny of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

There were reports that he would be receiving a private residence on the Sandringham estate, owned by the monarch.

However, royal biographer Robert Jobson suggests Fergie's ex-husband’s exile could extend beyond the Britain after King Charles' recent meeting with the ruler of Bahrain.

"The King saw the King of Bahrain the other day. One never knows — it could be a place where Andrew gets the recognition of being the second son of Queen Elizabeth, rather than this," says Jobson, whose latest book Windsor Legacy is out on January 6.

According to the royal author, Andrew's relocation to the Middle East would not be unprecedented.

Spain’s former King Juan Carlos I has lived in Abu Dhabi since 2020 after stepping back from public life amid financial scandals.

Speaking more broadly, Jobson notes: “Other disgraced people have gone to the Middle East. Andrew did a lot of business in Bahrain, and he’s still relatively young."

Fellow biographer Andrew Lownie, whose book Entitled was a bestseller in the U.K., also believes the Middle East remains a likely option for Andrew.

“He doesn't like the sound of being on the Sandringham estate, I think he wants to go somewhere where he can just get away from everything,” Lownie adds.

Reacting to reports of the former Duke's relocation to the Sandringham estate, Jobson said: “I just can’t see him being on an isolated farm in Sandringham.”

Sarah Ferguson, who shared royal lodge home with her ex-husband for more than two decades, is said to be on a hunt for a separate home to live in.

Apart from Andrew, Fergie has also set her sights on rebuilding her commercial ventures and book-writing career.

On Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother's exit from the property, Jobson said: “I have a degree of sympathy for her."