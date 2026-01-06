Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's emotional separation looms

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's emotional separtion looms

Prince Harry is set to make a solo trip to the UK soon after receiving the green light from the Home Office over his police protection plea.

The Duke's security will reportedly be reinstated in the UK soon, allowing him to make brisk trips to his homeland with foolproof protection.

However, Meghan is said to be happy to continue her life in the US. She's making her mind to suffer separation during Harry's expected trip to his country in 2026.

Harry's desperation to return to the UK is now the most serious strain on their marriage to date.

Harry is increasingly focused on repairing family ties after a brief meeting with his father at Clarence House in September and amid the review of his UK security status.

Meanwhile, Meghan has no intention to reopen what she views as a chapter marked by hostility and intense scrutiny.

The couple are broken in a lot of ways, and this drive to return to Britain could truly break them.

One source familiar with the couple claimed the dispute is "deeply emotional" and "threatens to tear them apart, geographically and emotionally."

"The tension between them isn't rooted in a breakdown of affection or commitment," the insider said.

"It's driven by two very different anxieties pulling them in opposite directions. Harry has become increasingly fixated on the idea of being back in Britain more often," the insider told Radar.

However, Harry is conscious of his father's declining health and feels that opportunities for reconciliation are slipping away.

"For her, the U.K. is bound up with some of the most stressful and painful periods of her life [ Meghan's life ]," the insider claimed.

"The idea of returning triggers memories of constant scrutiny and emotional strain, and she is deeply resistant to being drawn back into that atmosphere," they added.

The Sussexes are said to be at loggerheads over UK return, and the issue has started to overshadow almost every decision they make.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen also claims the situation has put Meghan in a rather awkward position.