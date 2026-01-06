Lady Amelia Windsor gives us winter wardrobe goals

Lady Amelia Windsor is giving us serious winter wardrobe envy as she turns cosy layers into full-on royal style goals.

The British fashion model and granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, recently treated fans to a series of Instagram Stories showcasing her winter wardrobe in action, rugged up in a knitted hood and oversized jumper during a brisk coffee run.

Amelia also shared snapshots from a recent ski trip to Switzerland.

There she swapped lattes for powdery slopes, rocking a sunny yellow puffer jacket and sleek goggles while captioning her snowy snaps “Buzzing about in the snow.”

Windsor who is signed with Storm Model Management and has walked for top labels including Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel and Bulgari has long captivated the fashion world on and off the runway.

She’s been on magazine covers such as Tatler and Vogue Japan, and is also known for championing sustainable fashion and eco‑friendly collaborations when she’s not making winter strolls look runway‑worthy.

Earlier in the autumn, she stepped into a more solemn spotlight following the death of her grandmother, Katharine, Duchess of Kent, who passed away aged 92 in September.

Amelia posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute of the late duchess with a single red heart emoji honouring her legacy and their bond.