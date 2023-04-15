 
Saturday Apr 15 2023
Kendall Jenner ex Devin Booker doesn't think Bad Bunny's 'her type'

Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Kendall Jenner ex Devin Booker doesn't think Bad Bunny's 'her type' 

Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker can't wrap his head around the fact that she has moved on with Bad Bunny.

Speaking to the US Weekly, an insider said that the Phoenix Suns player does not believe that the supermodel’s relationship with the rapper is “serious.”

“Devin doesn’t believe for one minute that Kendall and Bad Bunny’s relationship is that serious,” the source said. “He doesn’t think he’s her type and finds it difficult to believe there’s any longevity there between them.”

“Devin still thinks about Kendall on occasion and a piece of him still misses her,” the insider added. “He has no idea what the future holds and although maybe their timing wasn’t right, doesn’t mean it can’t happen at some point down the line.”

The source went on to say that Booker “is not completely over her,” adding, “They dated for a long time and he still cares about her. He’s not actively trying to get back with her but isn’t exactly opposed to the idea either.”

Jenner and Bad Bunny first sparked dating rumours in February and were spotted “openly” locking lips after the rapper dissed Booker in a verse on Eladio Carrión’s track Coco Chanel.

As for Jenner and Booker, the pair parted ways in June 2022 after 2-year-long relationship. “[They’re] taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be,” a source told at the time.

