Saturday Apr 15 2023
WATCH: Fans go crazy, shout 'Imad ko over do' in first T20 against New Zealand

Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, who made a comeback to the national team, was praised by his fans after he took two consecutive wickets in the first match of the home series against the Black Caps on Friday. 

The left-arm spinner was roped into the national squad for the first time for the three-match series against Afghanistan after one and a half years and was retained for the New Zealand series

The national side also celebrated skipper Babar Azam's 100th international match in the shortest format with a clinical 88-run win in the first Twenty20 against New Zealand in Lahore.

On Friday, though Imad was given only one over to bowl, he dismissed two of the opponents' batters on consecutive deliveries for as many runs.

However, fans wanted to see more action on Imad's part as they called for "more overs" for the spinner.

A video of the spectators at the Gaddafi Stadium shouting "Imad ko over do (give Imad [more] overs)" during the match surfaced on social media.

The 34-year-old cricketer marked his return to the national squad last month in the series against Afghanistan but he failed to impress. He was given only one over to bowl in each of the matches in Sharjah.

