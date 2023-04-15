King Charles genuinely 'sad' over Meghan Markle's coronation no-show

File Footage

King Charles hoped to end ongoing rift with Meghan Markle at his coronation before she decided to skip the event.



An insider spilt to US Weekly that the new monarch is genuinely "sad" that the Duchess of Sussex will not travel to UK to witness him get crowned on May 6th.

Buckingham Palace in their official statement revealed that Prince Harry has accepted the invitation and would be travelling to UK to attend his father’s coronation.

However, his wife will stay with the couple’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, back in California and would not be able to come to the historic event.

“Charles is sad that Meghan will not be in attendance. Charles was hoping the coronation would be a chance to better connect and maintain healing between them," a source told the publication.

Another source noted, “King Charles is sad Meghan can not attend but is thrilled [Prince] Harry will be in attendance” despite their ongoing rift.

But it is being speculated that the rest of the royal family has "no interest" in meeting the Duke of Sussex except Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.