time Saturday Apr 15 2023
Nicolas Cage reveals his top five favourite movies he's done

Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Nicolas Cage has recently discussed about his five favourite movies starring himself.

During his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Nicolas was asked to name his top give movies.

Despite his long career, Nicolas picked movies that are quite recent releases.

“I’m going to start with Pig, that’s my favourite movie I’ve ever made,” said the actor.

Nicolas then told Stephen, “I love Mandy, the movie Panos Cosmatos directed.”

“I love Bringing Out the Dead, which Martin Scorsese directed, and I loved Bad Lieutenant, which Werner Herzog directed,” he stated.

In the end, the actor added, “And I loved a movie called Joe that David Gordon Green directed.”

According to Independent, Mandy is a 2018 action-horror movie that features Nicolas alongside Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roache.

Interestingly, Scorsese’s Bringing Out the Dead (1999) cast included Nicolas alongside Patricia Arquette, Ving Rhames, and John Goodman.

Meanwhile, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009) is a black-comedy drama also starring Eva Mendes and Val Kilmer.

