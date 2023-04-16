 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Honey Singh talks about his songs being called 'misogynistic', 'vulgar'

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Honey Singh believes people have become more sensitive these days
Honey Singh believes 'people have become more sensitive these days'

India's famous rapper Honey Singh, who has been subjected to controversies for his songs' lyrics, finally opens up about the same.

Honey's songs has faced criticism due to their lyrics. People term them as vulgar and misogynistic. Whereas, Honey believes that his songs are not misogynistic. According to him, people have become more sensitive nowdays.

While talking about the same with Pinkvilla, the Blue Eyes singer added: “Intentionally toh kuch bhi nahi tha. Agar hota toh log kyun sunte?”

He further revealed that he has been called upon at weddings a lot of times by many people to perform at their daughter's wedding in the last 15 years. If all his songs were vulgar and misogynistic, why would people invite him to sing at the weddings.

Singh stated: “Aunty log bhi stage pe aake naachte hai, aunty police bula legi. Log aajkal zyada sensitive ho gaye hai.”

As per the rapper and singer, people used to be more intellectual in the old times. He further qouted the example of Urfi Javed, said: “Wo bold kapde pehente hai, toh log kuch bhi likh dete hai. Wo kuch bhi pehne, 2023 hai ye, kaha jaa rahe hai humlog?”

On the work front, Honey Singh is gearing up to release a new song Naagan from his latest album Honey 3.0 today, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Ranveer Singh's career in jeopardy: YRF decides NOT to do any film with him

Ranveer Singh's career in jeopardy: YRF decides NOT to do any film with him
Kapil Sharma's 'TKSS' to go off air after June: Here's why

Kapil Sharma's 'TKSS' to go off air after June: Here's why
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao announces 'Stree 2' through small skit

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao announces 'Stree 2' through small skit
Taapsee Pannu Completes 10 Years in Bollywood: Reflects on Journey and Desire to Be Unforgettable

Taapsee Pannu Completes 10 Years in Bollywood: Reflects on Journey and Desire to Be Unforgettable
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's Rainy Vacation in Berlin Goes Viral

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's Rainy Vacation in Berlin Goes Viral
Shabana Azmi Reveals Mithun Chakraborty's Insecurities About Dark Skin

Shabana Azmi Reveals Mithun Chakraborty's Insecurities About Dark Skin
Emotional Anil Kapoor moves Anupam Kher to tears at Satish Kaushik's memorial service

Emotional Anil Kapoor moves Anupam Kher to tears at Satish Kaushik's memorial service
Palak Tiwari gushes over Aryan Khan

Palak Tiwari gushes over Aryan Khan

Farhad Samji weighs in on 'Hera Pheri 3' criticism

Farhad Samji weighs in on 'Hera Pheri 3' criticism
Adnan Siddiqui schools Priyanka Chopra for calling Sharmeen Obaid South Asian

Adnan Siddiqui schools Priyanka Chopra for calling Sharmeen Obaid South Asian
Raghav Juyal opens up about shooting for

Raghav Juyal opens up about shooting for "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" despite battling dengue
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seen house-hunting on wedding anniversary in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seen house-hunting on wedding anniversary in Mumbai