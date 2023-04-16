Ranveer Singh's career in jeopardy: YRF decides NOT to do any film with him

Ranveer Singh's is giving back to back flop films post-pandemic

Reportedly, Ranveer Singh's career is in trouble as Yash Raj Films has decided not to sign him for any of the films anymore.

Post-pandemic, Ranveer's films have not been providing any promising response. Starting from film 83 to Cirkus, he been giving back to back flops at the box office.

According to the reports, YRF invested a whole lot of money to pull out a blockbuster film like Pathaan this year. Therefore, they are cannot afford any kind of errors at this point.

Even though, there has been no official confirmation over the matter but one of the sources claimed: “A lot is at stake as each film is going to be heavily budgeted and hence, there can’t be room for error. Each film needs utmost concentration, right from pre-production to the last mile release."

Singh did 6 films with Yash Raj Films in total out of which five flopped terribly at the box office. “In such a scenario, a film with Ranveer Singh is the last thing on their mind. Of course, they’ll be making non-Spy Universe films too. But of the 6 films that Ranveer has done with YRF, there’s only one film that was not a flop. And that’s Gunday (2014). This film, too, was a semi-hit. Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (2011) and Befikre (2016) were average grossers. Kill Dil (2014) and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, meanwhile, flopped", added sources.

They further stated: “It’s also important to note that while these 6 films made money due to the sale of OTT and satellite rights, the box office returns were in the red for Yash Raj Films."

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his next romantic-drama film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, reports News18