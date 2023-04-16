 
Alia Bhatt spends her 'sunday' reading books to baby 'Raha'

Alia Bhatt welcomed daughter Raha on November 6
Alia Bhatt, who welcomed a adorable little baby girl Raha on November 6, spends a quality weekend with her. 

Bhatt shared a picture on her instagram story today showing glimpse of her reading books to baby Raha on a Sunday morning.

However, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor haven't shared any picture of their daughter since her birth but still Alia keeps on sharing sweet moments of her without revealing her face. 

The picture she posted showed some reading books lying on a table. She reads books 'Someday' and 'Baby Be Kind' to Raha. 

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress simply added a 'Sunday Read' GIF as the caption on the picture.

Alia and Ranbir celebrated their first wedding anniversary on April 14. The same day, the couple was spotted by the paparrazi at the construction site of their new bungalow.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is prepping up for the release of her next film film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in film Animal. 

