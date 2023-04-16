 
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ becomes fastest song to hit 900 million streams

Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

The lead for Spotify’s artist and label partnerships gave a statement on the achievement
American artist Miley Cyrus has earned the title of the fastest song to achieve 900 million streams in Spotify’s history with the track Flower. She released the hit track on January 12th which is a part of her album named Endless Summer Vacation.

Flowers previously broke a Spotify record by achieving 100 million streams within a single week. The lead for Spotify’s artist and label partnerships, Jana Coffey, gave a statement on the achievement: 

“It’s been incredible watching Flowers break the record for most streams in a single week. The song was already off to an amazing start after its first day, and it’s only grown from there.”

She went on to applaud the singer, adding: “Rather than seeing massive streams on day one that decline throughout the week, each day since release has been bigger than the one before. Miley Cyrus is back, and with her album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ coming out in a few months this is just the beginning.”

