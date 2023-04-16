 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand to direct Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 4'?

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Hrithik Roshans father Rakesh Roshan directed the previous parts of Krrish
Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan directed the previous parts of 'Krrish'

Rumours had it that Pathaan director Siddharth Aanad will be directing the fourth part of Hrithik Roshan's much-anticipated franchise Krrish.

It turns out that Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, who previously directed the three parts of the franchise, has reacted to the rumours saying that he has heard something like this for the first time.

“This is the first time I am hearing about this", added Rakesh while talking to Times of India.

Sources close to the development added: “It is very insulting to Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan to presume anyone except Rakesh Roshan would direct the next Krrish film. He has directed the three Krrish films so far. Why would that change now? The Roshans are now working on cracking a plot for Krrish 4. As soon as they find a script, they will announce Krrish 4. And yes it will be directed by Rakesh Roshan, and no one else.”

Krrish focuses on the story of a man named Krishna Mehra and his scientist father who get involved in a conpiracy set up by an evil man Kaal and his gang. The film received both critical and commercial success, reports News18.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Krrish features Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. The franchise also features Vivek Oberoi, who plays the role of an antagonist. Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut also plays vital roles in the movies.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt spends her 'sunday' reading books to baby 'Raha'

Alia Bhatt spends her 'sunday' reading books to baby 'Raha'
Kriti Sanon ticks off 'skydiving' from her 'bucket list'

Kriti Sanon ticks off 'skydiving' from her 'bucket list'
John Abraham steps back from Sajid Khan's comdey film '100%'

John Abraham steps back from Sajid Khan's comdey film '100%'
Honey Singh opens up about his severe mental health issues

Honey Singh opens up about his severe mental health issues
Ranveer Singh's career in jeopardy: YRF decides NOT to do any film with him

Ranveer Singh's career in jeopardy: YRF decides NOT to do any film with him
Honey Singh talks about his songs being called 'misogynistic', 'vulgar'

Honey Singh talks about his songs being called 'misogynistic', 'vulgar'
Kapil Sharma's 'TKSS' to go off air after June: Here's why

Kapil Sharma's 'TKSS' to go off air after June: Here's why
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao announces 'Stree 2' through small skit

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao announces 'Stree 2' through small skit
Taapsee Pannu Completes 10 Years in Bollywood: Reflects on Journey and Desire to Be Unforgettable

Taapsee Pannu Completes 10 Years in Bollywood: Reflects on Journey and Desire to Be Unforgettable
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's Rainy Vacation in Berlin Goes Viral

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's Rainy Vacation in Berlin Goes Viral
Shabana Azmi Reveals Mithun Chakraborty's Insecurities About Dark Skin

Shabana Azmi Reveals Mithun Chakraborty's Insecurities About Dark Skin
Emotional Anil Kapoor moves Anupam Kher to tears at Satish Kaushik's memorial service

Emotional Anil Kapoor moves Anupam Kher to tears at Satish Kaushik's memorial service