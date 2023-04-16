 
Showbiz
Sunday Apr 16 2023
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor gives special shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh on 'Coachella debut'

Web Desk

Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Kareena Kapoor gives a special shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram for his debut performance at Coachella Music Fetival, calls him 'OG'.

Diljit becomes the first ever Punjabi singer to perform at an innternational festival like Coachella. He sung many of his popular punjabi tracks on stage.

Bebo, taking it to her instagram, reposted the story of the singer's performance shared by the official IG handle of Coachella. She wrote for her Udta Punjab co-star: "The OG...Uffff."

The Good Newwz actor also shared a glimpse of his performance on his social media handle that immediately garnered attention of the fans and celebritites. Many came forward to praise and laud the singer on unlocking this big achievement.

Actor Arjun Rampal commented: "A true rock star", Sophie Choudry wrote: "Making History." On the other hand, Jassie Gill reacted by dropping fire emoticons in the comment section.

Dosanjh not only rocked the stage by singing punjabi songs but also impressed audience by dressing up in a traditional Punjabi attire. He wore a black kurta along with a black lungi and also wore a black turban.

Besides singing, Diljit Dosanjh has been ruling hearts with his spectacular acting skills. He is going to star in Imtiaz Ali's next film Chamkila opposite Priyanka Chopra, reports Indiatoday. 

