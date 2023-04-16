 
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
Scientology filmmaker expresses shock over ‘no reckoning’ for Tom Cruise

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Tom Cruise has made headlines for his involvement with the Church of Scientology, since he joined the controversial religion in the 1980s.

Alex Gibney, the director of the Scientology documentary, has recently claimed that he is “surprised” there hasn’t been a “reckoning” for the Top Gun: Maverick star.

Gibney is known for directing the 2015 film Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, which was strongly denounced by the Church of Scientology following its release.

In conversation with Rolling Stone, Gibney was asked what it was like to see Cruise endure as the ‘King of Hollywood.

“Tom Cruise hasn’t had to answer a single question about [his involvement in Scientology] in the eight years since Going Clear,” the interviewer asked.

“I agree,” replied Gibney who was promoting his latest project Boom! Boom! The World vs Boris Becker.

“And I’m kind of surprised. I think he took a step away, so he’s not the kind of ambassador for Scientology that he used to be — not like he was back in the day when he was making [2005] War of the Worlds and had a Scientology tent on the set.”

“Being a star is super important to him,” he continued. “I agree, there hasn’t been any reckoning for him. It’s surprised me.”

Earlier this year, Judd Apatow mocked Cruise’s links to Scientology in a series of jokes while hosting the Directors Guild of America Awards.

