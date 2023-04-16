 
Sunday Apr 16 2023
Simon Cowell teases Britain's Got Talent fans with new look

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Simon Cowell - who's back on the judging panel alongside Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and newcomer Bruno Toniol - has sparked concern' amongst Britain's Got Talent fans over his appearance on show after denying he had a facelift.

The 63-year-old's fans reacted to the music mogul's claims that he has never had a facelift after hosts Ant & Dec made a cheeky quip about his new look during a press event.

Britain's Got Talent fans express their concerns on Twitter by saying: 'Simon is looking thin #BGT.' While another added 'What is going on with Simon?'

A third viewer said: 'Watching #BGT2023 who is that next to Amanda Holden? Looks like Simon Cowell.'

'WTF has Simon Cowell done to his face?' while a fifth said: 'Seeing Simon Cowell and his face!,' A fourth wrote.

Declan Donnelly introduced the judges to the audience and said 'We have a new face joining the judging panel.'  To which Ant McPartlin joked 'What? Simon has a new face?'

Simon, however, hit back after the Geordie duo both joked about his 'new face' during the opening episode.

Speaking to The Mirror Simon laughed off the suggestion that he had gone under the knife, despite his drastically altered features, saying: 'I think it's hysterical. I mean, it just makes me laugh. I haven't had a facelift or anything. I've had a bit of Botox or whatever, but nothing drastic. So when I hear about this stuff, honestly it does make me laugh'.

