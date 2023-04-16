Meghan Markle leaves Buckingham Palace staff delighted with her decision

Meghan Markle, who won't attend King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation next month with husband Prince Harry, has left Buckingham Palace staff delighted with her decision.

The staff were reportedly "cheering that the circus wasn’t coming to town" after it was announced the Duchess of Sussex would not accompany Harry to the UK for the historic event.

Prince Harry's wife, according to some critics, will not return to the UK in the near future as she would be booed if she appears in public. She allegedly fears to face media scrutiny.



"The truth of the matter is the Duchess was never likely to attend the coronation." a royal source told The Mirror.



There’s a fair sense of relief for the palace staff that she's not coming to the UK to create any new drama. A source said palace staff were "cheering that the circus wasn’t coming to town."

Harry's trip to the UK is expected to be brief, with the Duke heading back to California to join the celebrations for Archie's birthday. He will only be attending the ceremony and not taking part in other Coronation events.

Meghan’s move has “let down” members of the family who hoped the Duchess would also attend, according to royal commentator Ingrid Seward.