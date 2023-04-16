 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ biggest problem is Prince Harry’s existence

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been branded a ‘major contributor’ to drama, but Prince Harry is still standing accused of being the ‘real cause’.

Royal expert and correspondent Richard Palmer issued these claims and accusations.

His claims were shared during an appearance on Express’ Royal Roundup.

Per his claims at the time, “Some of the royal aides are probably quite relieved that the Duchess of Sussex isn't coming because, although I think Harry is the main problem, her presence ramps up the drama and takes away from the day for the people who it's really about.”

Especially considering the fact that Meghan Markle “doesn't feel that she was treated very well.”

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle missing ‘core tenants’ of crisis PR video

Meghan Markle missing ‘core tenants’ of crisis PR
King Charles ‘finally has a backbone’ in him: ‘Won’t give into Prince Harry’ video

King Charles ‘finally has a backbone’ in him: ‘Won’t give into Prince Harry’
Prince Harry can’t negotiate ‘a single, solitary millimetre’: ‘Mortified man’ video

Prince Harry can’t negotiate ‘a single, solitary millimetre’: ‘Mortified man’
Prince Harry to be ‘dumped on live TV’: ‘Has to be excruciating’ video

Prince Harry to be ‘dumped on live TV’: ‘Has to be excruciating’
Prince Harry watching the future ‘quite literally pass him by’ video

Prince Harry watching the future ‘quite literally pass him by’
Prince Harry a ‘lost cause’ needed to be ‘cut loose’ video

Prince Harry a ‘lost cause’ needed to be ‘cut loose’
Meghan Markle deserves ‘only to stand with D-listers’ video

Meghan Markle deserves ‘only to stand with D-listers’
New report sets alarm bells ringing for King Charles and royal family

New report sets alarm bells ringing for King Charles and royal family

King Charles reacts to Harry and Meghan's decision on his coronation

King Charles reacts to Harry and Meghan's decision on his coronation

Justin Welby failed to convince William and Harry to end differences on King's request?

Justin Welby failed to convince William and Harry to end differences on King's request?

Prince Harry talked to King Charles before agreeing to attend coronation: report

Prince Harry talked to King Charles before agreeing to attend coronation: report

Prince Harry’s bid to ‘strong-arm’ Prince William ‘a total failure’ video

Prince Harry’s bid to ‘strong-arm’ Prince William ‘a total failure’