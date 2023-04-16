King Charles’ biggest problem is Prince Harry’s existence

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been branded a ‘major contributor’ to drama, but Prince Harry is still standing accused of being the ‘real cause’.



Royal expert and correspondent Richard Palmer issued these claims and accusations.

His claims were shared during an appearance on Express’ Royal Roundup.

Per his claims at the time, “Some of the royal aides are probably quite relieved that the Duchess of Sussex isn't coming because, although I think Harry is the main problem, her presence ramps up the drama and takes away from the day for the people who it's really about.”

Especially considering the fact that Meghan Markle “doesn't feel that she was treated very well.”