King Charles' last wish destroyed by Prince Harry's royal protocol demand

Prince Harry could be edging closer to spending more time in the UK, as reports suggest the Duke of Sussex is on the verge of regaining his 24-hour armed security detail.

A development that may finally pave the way for him, Meghan, and their children to visit Britain safely.

The move comes after years of bitter wrangling over Harry’s protection, which was stripped away in 2020 following his decision to step back as a working royal.

The Duke, who famously described the loss of his security as a barrier to showing his children their homeland, has long argued that without armed protection, visiting the UK would be unsafe.

A fresh threat assessment by the Home Office and the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) now appears to tip the scales back in his favour.

Royal commentators are already reading between the lines.

Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that the restoration of Harry’s protection could signal the start of a “rapprochement” with the Royal Family.

“He wants to be over more often, he has made that clear,” Fitzwilliams said.

“The implication was that the security reason was the main reason for them staying away from Britain.”

Sources suggest that with official armed protection reinstated, Harry and Meghan might finally feel safe bringing Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, across the pond.

For Harry, the stakes are both personal and symbolic.

He has repeatedly expressed his enduring love for the UK despite past grievances and made it clear that seeing his children experience their homeland is a priority.

The potential restoration of his protection may finally make that possible and could mark the first real step toward easing one of the monarchy’s most public rifts of recent years.

One royal insider put it, “This isn’t a full-on embrace yet, but it’s a door cracking open.

And in the world of royal relations, that’s as good as gold.”