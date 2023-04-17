Meghan Markle ‘can’t stand’ being in places she isn’t well liked

File Footage

Experts believe the real reason Meghan Markle rejected an invite to the Coronation is because she doesn’t want to be in a country where “people don’t like her.”



Royal commentator and expert Ingrid Seward made these admissions.

She believes Meghan Markle’s prime reason for snubbing the Coronation invite is simply because she “couldn’t face a country of people that didn’t like her.”

According to Express UK, Ms Seward believes, “She could have come to the UK, be on the arm of her husband, gone to the Abbey and just thought ’stuff the lot of you’, ‘I’m here, I’m looking gorgeous, I can do this, I’m an actress after all and then we’re going to go home’.”

“I think that would have taken guts, because I believe that she really couldn’t face the idea of coming here to an Abbey full of people who didn’t like her. Potentially a country of people that didn’t like her.”